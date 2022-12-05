How Food Inflation May Worsen Nigeria’s Gains In Agric Sector





Consecutively, Nigeria’s 2022 headline inflation mostly driven by high cost of food items has continue to put pressure on the already bad-shaped economy.

Insecurity, climate change and the devastating impact of the 2022 flooding on farmlands coupled with the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian war on the other hand, remain the key drivers that have plummeted the one time viable agricultural sector and worsened food production prospect for the year.

In October 2022, Nigeria’s inflation hit a record high of 21.09 per cent in a 17 years record breaking, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This persistent rise in inflation may likely worsen the economy and undermine some laudable achievements in the agricultural sector.

Gains such as high production of rice and other grains made through the the laudable Anchor Borrowers Programme in the previous year may be eroded except the federal government implements aggressive policies that will accelerate food production this dry…





Source: Leadership Newspaper