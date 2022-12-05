Oil Theft: Navy Didn’t Indict NNPCL Before Senate C’ttee – Spokesman





The Nigerian Navy has absolved the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of any culpability in the lingering crude oil theft, which has led to humongous loss of revenue to the government and disturbingly polluting the operating environment.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement on Monday, said the allegation of insincerity and exaggeration by NNPCL as captured by the report was “not therefore a fair wording of the actual discourse that transpired because what was said and what was meant was inaccurately captured particularly in the wording of the heading of the report.”

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the report as both the Navy and NNPCL have a cordial working relationship.

He averred that the Senate Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes recently summoned a stakeholders meeting during which relevant agencies implementing the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper