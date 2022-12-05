Perm Sec Urges Nigerians To Support Fight Against HIV/AIDS





Permanent secretary State House, Abuja, Tijjani Umar has called on Nigerians at all levels to contribute their quota in the national drive towards ending the HIV/AIDS scourge.

Speaking at a one-day Sensitisation workshop organised by the State House Medical Centre to mark the 2022 World AIDS Day, the permanent secretary in a statement by director information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, stated that this year’s theme: “Equalize to End AIDS; Equal Access to Treatment and Prevention Services” underscores the need for government, leaders at all levels, healthcare managers, care givers and individuals to identify with and tackle the inequalities slowing down the pace of ending the disease in Nigeria.

He said the theme underscores targeting and increasing access to essential HIV services across key population such as children, prisoners, injection drug – users and others, adding that this will increase their quality of life, increase their morale and give them a sense of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper