President Muhammadu Buhari Mourns Anglican Archbishop Of Lagos, Olumakaiye





President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Olumakaiye family, the Anglican Communion, and Christendom in general, over the passing of The Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Lagos, aged 53.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, lauded Olumakaiye’s commitment to the things of God, and work of the Kingdom, having been admitted into Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan in 1988, where he obtained Diploma in Religious Studies and Diploma in Theology in 1991 with distinctions.

Between 1991 and 1993, he obtained his first degree in Religious studies from the University of Ibadan, and also got Master’s degree in Religious studies and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from the same institution.

President Buhari recommended the single-mindedness and industry of the deceased to the younger generation, noting that such devotion led Olumakaiye to be elected Bishop in 2009, and enthroned as the first Bishop of Osun North East Diocese. He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper