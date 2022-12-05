Qatar 2022: Mbappe Scores Brace As France Beat Poland 3-1 To Reach Q/Final





A hungry and destructive Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 on Sunday to book their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

At the end of a defiant first-half from Poland, Mbappe set up Olivier Giroud for France’s opener, as the AC Milan striker became the nation’s all-time record goal-scorer with 52 goals ahead of Thierry Henry.

Mbappe dazzled Poland in the second-half and rifled home two sensational goals, first drilling a powerful effort past Wojciech Szczesny in the 75th minute before curling a sumptuous strike into the top corner in injury time.

Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty with the last kick of the game after Dayot Upamecano was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

France will face either England or Senegal in the Quarter Final.





Source: Leadership Newspaper