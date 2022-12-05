Wike To Atiku: G-5 Will Not Condone Further Attack From PDP Campaign Council





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to call to order members of the presidential campaign council of the party and stop them from attacking the G-5 governors.

The governor warned that any further attack will attract the wrath of the Integrity Group and together with the G5, they will not hesitate to strike back.

Wike spoke on Monday at the flag-off of the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East/West Link Road in Eleme local government area of Rivers State, which was performed by a former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

He stated that the G5 governors are lovers of peace and they believe that all party members should embrace peace so that together they can work to secure electoral victory for the party in the 2023 elections.

Wike said: “Now, what I want to tell the presidential candidate of PDP is we need peace. We want all of us to be together for the party to win…





Source: Leadership Newspaper