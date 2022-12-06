2023: Atiku, Kwankwaso Not Threat To Tinubu In North – Ugbah





Former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Prof Steve Ugbah, has said presidential candidates from the North are no threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential poll.

Ugbah who is a former governorship candidate of APC in Benue State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) said the political foundation laid by Tinubu would ensure his victory at the poll next year.

He also said the political structure of the former Lagos State governor across the country would further enhance his electoral victory at next year’s election.

The Benue State APC leader stated this yesterday at a reception in honour of national patrons of APC National Coalition for Mass Mobilisation (NATCOMM 2023) in Abuja.

Ugbah who is one of the national patrons of the support group also dismissed the fears that the presence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sen. Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper