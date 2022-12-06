Angry Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 33 ISWAP Fighters’ Wives After Losing Commander, 15 Others





Irate Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 33 wives of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in Sambisa to avenge the killing of their Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir), and 15 other fighters, who were neutrialised in a deadly infighting.

Since December 3, a top Boko Haram leader in charge of Mandara Moutain, Ali Ngulde, has led hundreds of fighters armed with weapons from Mandara Mountain to wage war against the ISWAP in Sambisa Forest.

The attack began with a failed negotiation initiated by the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram) terrorist group, inviting its rival group, ISWAP, that they were ready to surrender themselves (Mubayi’a) to IS/ISWAP leadership.

Intelligence source revealed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, that unknown to the ISWA group, Ngulde and his team had staged an ambush against them in which at least 12 of them were killed in Yuwe while others escaped with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper