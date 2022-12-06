Federal Govt Reassures Persons With Disabilities Of Better Treatment





Federal government has reassured Nigerians of its resolve to ensure an inclusive society for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this at a press conference to commemorate the 2022 International Day of Persons With Disabilities yesterday in Abuja.

Farouq said the annual observance of the day aims at promoting an understanding of disability issues and mobilising support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

She said this will also serve as a wake-up call to all stakeholders on the needs of PWDs, in order to intensify efforts towards improving their situations.

As a country, she said the nation has been celebrating this day since 1994 however this year, the ministry will only mark it with this press conference, aimed at celebrating millions of PWDs in Nigeria as well as showcasing the ministry’s achievements in the disability spheres…







Source: Leadership Newspaper