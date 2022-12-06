Gov Adeleke, State Assembly Resolve To Work Together





Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration will join hands with the Osun State House of Assembly in moving the state forward and deliver expected benefits of democracy to the people of the State.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke during a courtesy call on the Assembly in Osogbo, the State capital on Monday, said the time for politicking was over and focus should be shifted on working together for the benefit of the people.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Malam Olawale Rasheed, quoted the new governor as saying that he will be fair and just in the discharge of the responsibility of his office, assuring the state legislature of close partnership in state governance as dictated by the law.

“Let us all accept the fact that election is over, and the focus now should be how to effect governance,” Governor Adeleke noted.

He added that, “I want to assure you here that my government will be fair to all. There should not be PDP or APC or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper