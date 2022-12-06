Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: NNPCL Signs MoU With Ghana, Gambia, Guinea Bissau Oil Firms  





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has signed five Memoranda of Understanding with the national oil companies and relevant entities of five African countries on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The five National Oil Companies and relevant entities are from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The signing ceremony held yesterday in Morocco was attended by the group chief executive officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; general director of Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Dr. Amina Benkhadra; managing director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Gambia, Baboucarr Njie and general director of PETROGUIN- Guinea Bissau, Celedonio Placido Viera.

Also in attendance were Mr Amadou Doumbouya, director general of the National Company of Oil (SONAP)- Guinea; Mr Foday B.L. Mansaray II, director-general of Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) and Dr Ben K.D Asante, chief executive officer of the Ghana National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper