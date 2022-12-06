Nigerian, Ghanaian Law Firms Collaborate On Service Delivery





A leading Nigerian law firm, TEMPLARS and Ghanaian law outfit, AMPEM Chambers, have announced a collaboration to launch a new law firm to be known as TEMPLARS in Ghana.

The new firm will service clients across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including mining, energy, infrastructure, financial services, education, franchising, telecommunications and fintech. It is also expected to provide a strategic base for accessing other key hubs in the West African region.

As a result of this collaboration, the TEMPLARS brand will welcome a 12-person team of experienced Ghanaian lawyers some of whom are dual-qualified in the United States, the United Kingdom and other jurisdictions. These lawyers will work with their colleagues across TEMPLARS offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja to provide clients with seamless high-quality services in both markets

Despite recent macroeconomic challenges in both countries, Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy and Ghana the second largest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper