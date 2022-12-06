Non-Members Formenting Crisis For NYCN In Edo, Says Ex-Chair





Some members of the Electoral State Congress Planning Committee and the immediate-past chairman of Edo State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on Monday, said those who were trying to foment crisis in the group are not members of the youth body and should be ignored.

Addressing journalists at the Council’s secretariat by the trio of the CPC’s Secretary, Cynthia Eguavoen; chairman of CPC, Aigbaingbe Emmanuel, and the immediate-past chairman of the NYCN, Osahon Obasuyi, they cleared the air over misrepresentation of the process that led to the emergence of the new chairman, Miss Serah Igunbor.

Obasuyi said due process guiding the election of executive members was strictly adhered to and monitored by the Board of Trustees chairman and former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Ativie, and other relevant stakeholders.

They accused one Dove Igeri, who was the chairman of the electoral committee of abandoning his responsibility to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper