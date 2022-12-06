Osun Gets New Head Of Service





Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina as the new Head of Service of Osun State.

He replaced Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, who served in the same capacity under the immediate-past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Consequently, Aina would be sworn-in this Tuesday by Governor Adeleke.

Until his appointment, Mr Aina was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building and the Public Service Office, in the Office of the Head of Service of the State.

A release by the Spokesperson of Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Mr. Aina attended the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, between 1984 and 1987 and between 1988 and 1990 where he obtained B.Sc. Hon (2nd Class Upper Division) and M.Sc degrees in Geography in 1987 and 1990 respectively.

“He, was, by divine providence, dint of hard work, determination and without any external force, appointed a Permanent Secretary in Osun State in 2012,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper