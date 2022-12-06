Team Delta Protests Poor Feeding, Allowances





Meanwhile,Team Delta’s athletes have protested against poor feeding, allowances and unfriendly environment in their camps.

The athletes, particularly those camped at the Asaba Technical College, are accusing the officials of the state sports commission and others of taking advantage of thems to amass illicit wealth.

They lamented that they were given only three hours electricity supply, no provision of water, mosquito nets and competition allowances.

They accused Tonobok Okowa-led sports commission of not doing the needful but instead amassing wealth to themselves.

They accused Okowa special assistant, Ashakpo Victor, the union chairman, Peter Tobi and other officials of short-changing athletes to enrich themselves.

Some of the aggrieved athletes who did not want their names mentioned for fear of victimisation said since they arrived at the camp weeks before the commencement of the festival till date, they have been poorly fed.

