We’ve Invested Huge Resources In Youth Devt – Gov Fintiri





Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri said his administration had made huge investments in youth development in the state.

He disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of Governance and Leadership mentoring clinic for emerging youth leaders organised by the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA),with the theme: “Developing a Critical Mass of Emerging African Youth Leaders with 21st Century Leadership and Governance Capabilities.”

The governor, who was represented by the commissioner for information Dr Umar Garba Pela, noted that youth development is one of the major thrusts of the 11-point agenda of his administration.

“Youth development is one of the major thrusts of our 11-point agenda, we have empowered youths by establishing the ministry of entrepreneurship, the first of its kind in the north east. We noticed a gap and created the ministry to manage and harness the potential of the youths.

“This has helped in reducing poverty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper