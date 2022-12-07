Amid Fuel Scarcity, Customs Intercepts 85,300 Litres Of Petrol





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, said it intercepted 85,300 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in Ogun State.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the acting Customs Area Controller (CAC), Hussein Ejibunu, said the product was intercepted by officers on the verge of being smuggled out of the country.

According to him, the officers of the unit, intercepted 9,000 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice worth 15 trucks.

He said, “Prominent among 8,999x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (approximately 15 trailer loads), 85,300 litres of PMS, 812 pieces of used tyres, 1x40ft container of charcoal, and 2x20ft containers with 4,004 cartons of tomato paste.”

He, however, stated that the unit seized smuggled goods with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.021billion in November 2022.

Ejibunu, who showcased the seizures, said the unit also collected N43.5 million through “uncompromising demand notices (DN) on detected shortfalls in duty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper