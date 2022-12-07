Canadian High Commissioner Meets Obasanjo Over Agri-business Expansion In Nigeria





Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Teshome Nkrumah has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on plans by his home government to improve the current volume of trade, particularly in agriculture which at present stood at $2.7 billion.

The meeting, which held at Obasanjo’s Penthouse residence located within the precinct of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, focused on how the Canadian government will explore and grow agric-business opportunities between the two countries which is part of the Canadian Trade policy.

Speaking with journalists after emerging from the closed-door meeting with Obasanjo yesterday, Nkrumah said the Canadian Government’s choice of the former president was as a result of his position as a renowned farmer in the state.

The envoy, who is responsible for the commercial relationship between Nigeria and Canada, was on a regional outreach to Abeokuta, which is meant to boost trade between the two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper