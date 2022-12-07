Expert Tasks Licence Operators On Rural Connectivity





A mobile network infrastructure provider expert, Mr Satya Mekala, has tasked licence operators to include a rural connectivity strategy in their plan to capture over 45 million Nigerians who are without connectivity.

This is even as Nigeria continue to gear towards the licensing of Mobile Virtual Network Operation (MVNO).

Mekala, who made the call at the Business Remarks Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) held in Lagos with the theme ‘Creating Awareness and Ensuring Sustainability of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Nigeria’s 5G Ecosystem,’ said, building rural networks MVNO can acquire a captive customer base that will make the company stable and achieve a faster return on Investment (ROI).

While applauding the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for announcing the licensing of MVNOs in the country, Mekala, who is the managing director, Wireless Technology Labs, said the definition of business aims, focus, analysis, planning and commitment from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper