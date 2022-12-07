



Glo Festival Of Joy Rewards Customers With Car, Other Prizes In Warri

Telecoms operator, Globacom has rewarded its subscribers in Warri, Delta state, with various prizes in the company’s Festival of Joy promo.

Excitement filled the air as Anthony Manager, a native of Isoko South local government area in Delta, and manage with a first generation bank, won a brand new Suzuki Calerio car. The car was presented to him by the chairman, House Committee on Health, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye, and Glo officials. Many other Nigerians also went home with different other prizes including power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

Ukpu, added, ”I joined the promo about three weeks ago after dialing *611#. Since then I have been recharging consistently, with 5,000 being the minimum. My target was either the house or the car. Last week, while talking to my wife, I prophesied that I will win either a house or a car in the ongoing Glo promo by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper