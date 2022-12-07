Gunmen Attack Wuse, Kill 1, Injure Others





Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Tuesday night, attacked Wuse Zone 5 in the Federal Capital Territory, killing one and injuring others.

However, the FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh failed to responded to messages sent to her to confirm this.

According to a story trending online, the gunmen attacked a residence close to the hill in the Wuse Zone 5, shot two, and killed one, with reports of several others missing.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically at Amilomania Street and later moved to Toyin Street.

The report stated that, “they shot twice when they first stormed a house at Amilonania Street. They later moved to Toyin Street, at the last house by the hill.

“They shot a tailor, simply identified as Oshodi dead. They also shot another male, we was taken to the General Hospital at Phase 4, but he remained unconscious as at press time.

The gunmen later escaped through the hill after successfully operating unchallenged there.





Source: Leadership Newspaper