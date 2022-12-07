Hazy Weather Threatens Flight Operations In Northern Nigeria, NiMet Warns





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted the public of the possibility of some northern cities experiencing dust haze which can affect horizontal visibility adversely and may lead to cancellation of flight operations in the North.

The agency identified Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, and Jigawa as the States that are prone to this haze weather in the next few days.

NiMet also said there were high prospects of thick hazy dust, which would result in poor horizontal visibility of about 1000 meters in the identified northern States, while other northern states are expected to report a moderate dust haze which will lead to poor visibility of about 2-5 kilometres.

NiMet said the weather condition is expected to persist for the next three days, adding that the maximum day-time temperature is expected to fall as a result of the plume of dust coming into the country.

The general manager in charge of public relations, NiMet, Muntari Ibrahim, in a statement explained that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper