Oyetola Removed TVs, Cooking Utensils, Beddings From Osun Govt House – Ayu





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has disclosed that the outgone administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun State removed everything including cooking utensils and television sets from the Government House as they left office.

Ayu made the disclosure during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, the State capital on Wednesday.

He said the immediate-past administration looted the State, adding that the new governor, Ademola Adeleke, would release to the Osun people what the previous administration did to the State’s treasury.

“This town was very dirty, because you had no leader, even when they were leaving they removed everything including cooking utensils, television, furniture. Adeleke has to buy new bed, it means that that government was an army of occupation, they came and looted and they have gone away, we have talked to your Governor to release to you what they have done to your treasury, along the line he will make…





Source: Leadership Newspaper