Police Burst PoS Syndicate For Stealing N16m





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested the trio of Sanmi Ayodeji, Felix Oluwaseun, and Adeleye Oluwaseun, aged 29, 24, and 32 year-old respectively, for their involvement in unlawful access to a computer network and manipulation of a Point of Sale terminal (PoS) to defraud the unsuspecting owner of the total sum of N16,149,195.00.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspects signed up on a PoS platform known as Tmoni Technologies Company using their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and those of their friends and relatives without their consent.

They proceeded to open valid wallet accounts with Tmoni, manipulated the company network security system, and fraudulently transferred funds to the tune of N16.1m from the Tmoni platform to various online accounts from where they made subsequent withdrawals.

The Police said the suspects were eventually arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, by operatives of the NPF National Cybercrime Centre, after an official complaint was lodged by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper