Police Rescue 3 Kubwa Kidnap Victims As Corps Member Remains With Captors





The Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued three victims of kidnapping after armed men, suspected to be bandits attacked Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa district of Abuja late Tuesday and abducted a serving youth Corps member, identified as Adenike.

The Police also confirmed the killing of a popular tailor in the area identified as Oshodi, while another victim of gunshot is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed these in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Preliminary investigations however revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention. The two gunshot victims were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper