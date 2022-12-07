SEC Recommits To Driving Debt Market Enabling Environment





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated its commitment to drive the debt market-enabling environment to boost investors’ participation.

The director-general, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual workshop held in Lagos. The theme of the workshop was: ‘Nigeria’s Public Debt and the Capital Market’.

Yuguda, who was represented by the executive commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr Dayo Obisan, said the apex capital market regulating body is engaging the minister of Budget and Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to create a level-playing field for debt market, saying, by nature, the debt instrument is low risk.

Yuguda said, the commission would continue to fulfil its mandate of protecting investors and creating an enabling environment for market operators.

The divisional head, Business Support Services, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mrs Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, commended CAMCAN for selecting the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper