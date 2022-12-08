2,655 Vulnerable Kwarans Receive Federal Govt’s N20,000 Grant





The federal government in partnership with the Kwara State government, on Thursday, commenced the istribution of N20,000 grant to selected 2,655 members of vulnerable groups in the State.

The scheme is part of government’s agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Speaking at the flag-off of the event in Ilorin, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that 70 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries are women, while remaining 30 per cent is for youths across the 16 local government areas in the State.

“It is worthy to note that Mr. President has further directed

that, at least 15 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries must specifically be allocated to citizens with special needs, including Persons With Disability (PWDs) and Senior Citizens in the state,” the Minister stated.

Represented by director, Social Development in the ministry, Dr Taiwo Bashorun, the minister said that the GVG is designed to provide a one-off cash…





Source: Leadership Newspaper