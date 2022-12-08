Court Jails 2 Women For Trafficking Girl To Libya For Prostitution





Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two women, Osunabi Fatimoh and Olayinka Eniola to 24 months imprisonment for trafficking a 21 years old woman to Libya for prostitution.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari jailed the convicts after she found them guilty of two out of the three-count charge of conspiracy and trafficking in person, made against them by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

The convicts were accused of recruiting their victim, Yilu Motunrayo, for prostitution, facilitating foreign trips or travel aimed at promoting prostitution, forcing persons into prostitution, organizing foreign travel which promotes prostitution; subjecting persons and individuals to sexual exploitation; harbouring persons to prostitution and hiring of persons to Libya to be used for forced labour.

The prosecutor, Mrs Becky Jibo insisted that the offences are contrary to sections 15(a),16,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper