Fuel Scarcity: DSS To Quizz Oil Marketers Over Hoarding





The Department Of State Services (DSS) said will raid all fuel stations and quizz any marketer hoarding petrol, which has led to the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

This was the outcome of a meeting involving the DSS, NNPC Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other major stakeholders in the oil industry.

The DSS said the meeting was called to address the challenges of fuel scarcity, which was beginning to cause national security threat and could escalate into problems if not properly handled.

Speaking after the meeting, which held at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday night, the spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the Service was ready to take action against any filling station or marketer or any stakeholder, who reneged on the agreement reached at the meeting – disappearance of fuel queue in the next 48 hours.

The DSS said the meeting was called because the





Source: Leadership Newspaper