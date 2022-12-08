Hazard Quits Belgium Team After World Cup Failure





Eden Hazard has announced that he will retire from international football following Belgium’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Belgium were dumped out of the tournament at the group stage with the Real Madrid forward failing to make an impact on the team.

Hazard, 31, played in all three Group F games but did not score as Belgium beat Canada, lost to Morocco and played out a goalless draw with Croatia to finish third.

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love,” Hazard said on his Instagram account on Wednesday. “Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008.

“I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you….#onestensemble.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper