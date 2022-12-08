Maimuna’s Memoir: Moving Forward!





How can we stop all these illegalities to have a country that would be organised road wise? This would simplify issues and prevent road rage and accidents.

We really need to sit down and think as a country on how to move things forward for progress, peace and unity.

The FRSC is trying and so is the VIO. I noticed on my last visit to Airport road around Lugbe area, the sides of the road notorious for drivers parking to drop passengers or friends blocked off to prevent illegal parking and traffic jam on the highway.

That was truly very laudable. But trust, some people still could not get the message! We need to do something about illegal parking and soon.





Source: Leadership Newspaper