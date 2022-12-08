Qatar 2022: World Cup Of Iconic Upsets





There is no universal explanation of exactly why football is referred to a ‘a beautiful game’, but it is widely accepted that its sheer unpredictability makes it so, as the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has rightly proved.

The tournament has been lit with some thrilling performances, with fans witnessing big one-sided results, dull draws and most of all upsets. There is nothing that delights fans more than upsets in football matches when supposed minnows or small teams kills giant ones. That is what makes this football the greatest sport in the world, and the Qatar World Cup is no different.

The African continent will be represented in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals as Morocco sent Spain packing from the tournament in round 16 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts following 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper