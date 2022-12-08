Simba TVS Wins At Nigeria Business Leaders’ Awards





Simba TVS and its business head, Mahendra Pratap, grabbed the spotlight at the Business Day Nigeria Business Leaders’ Awards (NBLA) which was held in Lagos at the weekend clinching two of the most prestigious awards in the high-octane event.

Simba TVS emerged as the Best Automobile Company of the Year (Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler) while Mahendra Pratap was adjudged Business Leader of the Year 2022.

The brand, which has won the Business Day Automobile company of the year award a record three times since 2018 has been the custodian of the market leader brand of three-wheelers (tricycles) for a decade and the fastest-growing brand of two-wheelers in the country.

Simba believes that customer satisfaction is only achieved when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care, both before and after sales. Outstanding service is why people choose Simba products.

At Simba, training is at the heart of its strategy. It is critically essential in ensuring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper