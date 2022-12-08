Wike, El-Rufai, Ugwuanyi, Abiodun Bag 2022 LEADERSHIP Newspaper Awards





LEADERSHIP has announced the winners of its 2022 annual awards #2022LeadershipAwards, one of the most prestigious and sought-after prizes in the national calendar.

While the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerged LEADERSHIP “Politician of the Year 2022”; Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Enugu State governor Hon Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ogun State governor Prince Adedapo Abiodun emerged “Governor of the Year 2022”.

A statement by the Management said, “In accordance with our annual tradition, we are pleased to announce winners of this year’s awards after rigorous vetting that produced outstanding persons and institutions in different categories. It’s a list that inspires hope, in spite of our current challenges.”

Wike emerged LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2022 for his political sagacity, coupled with unalloyed steadfastness and consistency of direction in the quest for equity and justice, which has left the ruling class with no other option than…





Source: Leadership Newspaper