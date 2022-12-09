78 Days To Go: Military Will Resist Pressure To Scuttle 2023 Elections, Says DHQ  





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has vowed that the personnel of the Nigerian Army would resist all pressures from politicians to compromise the 2023 general elections.

He also dismissed a report by an international medium alleging that the Nigerian Army was ‘conducting a secret, systemic and illegal abortions in the North-east, ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls.’

Irabor made these comments yesterday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Responding to the call by the President on the Armed Forces to remain neutral in the conduct of the general elections, Irabor said, “The security agencies and the military constantly come under pressure to compromise elections through various financial inducements.

“We call on Nigerians to anchor their trust in the military as they will continue to strive to maintain neutrality”

Providing updates on the activities of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper