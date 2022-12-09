Buhari Loses Niece, Hajiya Laraba, Mourns





President Muhammadu Buhari, on his second day at home in Daura, Katsina State, has condoled with his extended family members on the demise of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda, who died leaving behind children and grandchildren.

Accordimg to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the deceased is also survived by several brothers and sisters, including Malam Mamman Daura, the President’s nephew who was in Daura to share the loss with their family members.

President Buhari described the late Laraba as ”caring mother, full of life and witty who was very passionate about the welfare of her family.”

”Her passing away is saddening but Allah knows best. My condolences to all those she left behind.

”May Allah repose her soul,” said the President in the statement.





Source: Leadership Newspaper