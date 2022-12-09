Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Disease, Cancels Tour





Popular Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disease, Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably.

As the disease progresses, it ultimately leaves sufferers as ‘human statues’ as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions. The sufferer will be unable to walk or talk.

The 54-year-old singer in a tearful Instagram post addressed to her fans on Thursday, said the rare condition, which affects one in a million, has affected every daily aspect of her life.

She said it causes difficulty in her walking and affects her vocal cords, preventing her to sing as she used to.

She said in videos she did in English and French languages, “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now.

“I’ve…





Source: Leadership Newspaper