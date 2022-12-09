Ethnic Youth Leaders Back CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limit Policy





A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) said it has uncovered what it described as organised plot to discredit the new cash withdrawal limit policy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group claimed that politicians, who have stolen from the nation’s treasury were those behind the plot.

The NEYLC is made up of Oduduwa Youths Movement, South-South Youth Groups, Northern Youth Groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Middle-Belt and South-West Youths Groups.

The Ethnic Youth leaders made their position known at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, which was addressed by Barr. Comrade Abang.

The youth leaders claimed that they were aware that huge money has been mobilised in foreign currency to execute the plot against the new CBN policy.

They said: “Ethnic youth leaders have uncovered a well orchestrated plot to discredit the CBN’s cash withdrawal limits by politicians with stolen funds.

“These…





Source: Leadership Newspaper