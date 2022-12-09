Northern Youths Back Emefiele, Say New Cashless Policy Timely





The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and the Middle Belt Youth Forum have passed a vote of confidence on the new cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was one of the resolutions of the groups read in a joint press conference by the two groups yesterday in Abuja.

The chief convener of the groups, Godwin Meliga also said the policy was a lethal blow to vote buyers, money launderers, and financial criminals, saying that it is timely.

He also urged all Nigerians who desire a better Nigeria to support the policy as it was in public interest and not designed or directed against any section of the country.

According to him, the policy is in public interest and not made to further impoverish the poor masses of Nigeria particularly in the North, while endorsing the policy.

He said the policy will hand over the control of money in circulation back to the CBN and this will enable better management and control of the economy, inflation and other factors which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper