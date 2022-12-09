Ruffnodd Entertainment’s Ozee B Hits Music Space With New EP Album, Red Shoe





Canada-based Nigerian music artiste, Osazee Amadasun, popularly known as Ozee B, has hit the music airwaves with a 4-track Extensive Play album, titled: “Red Shoe”.

Ozee B, while speaking on the album, said it is a mixture of afro hip-hop, afro dance hall and afro beat.

He also informed that the sound from the tracks as contained in the album is more like afro beat, afro fusion and a feel of good vibes.

Stating the reason behind the choice of the album title, the Edo State-born artiste said: “Red Shoe was the first track I recorded in the studio and it is actually my favourite and that is why I decided to name the entire album Red Shoe.”

He further stated that his fans would not be disappointed when they listen to the tracks in the album as it is loaded with lots of entertaining and high quality content.

While speaking on the challenges being encountered in the music industry, the Ruffnodd Entertainment signee, said: “Working with some promoters has not being an easy task, as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper