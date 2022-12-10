Abuja Broadcasting Corporation meets 75% Target In 2022





The Abuja Broadcasting Corporation says it has met over 75 percent of its target for 2022, despite the harsh economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses across the world.

The managing director of Aso Radio and Television, Malam Ibrahim Damisa, told journalists during the end-of-year briefing, that the station had set up modalities in place to surpass its current achievement in the coming years.

Damisa said the feat was achieved because of the mandate given by the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, for the corporation to be run as an enterprise, saying the station was however limited by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know how devastating Covid-19 was. We saw how corporate bodies, departments and agencies are still grappling with the devastating impact of COVID-19. Many organisations set their targets but most of them are not meet their targets. But I am happy to inform you that we have met over 75 percent of the target that was set for Abuja…





Source: Leadership Newspaper