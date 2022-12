Croatia has defeated 2022 World Cup favourites, Brazil to emerged the first semi-finalist of the tournament in Qatar.

Bruno Petkovic dramatically cancelled out Neymar’s extra-time breakthrough to send the game to penalties — and Croatia won the shootout 4-2, with Marquinhos missing the decisive spot-kick.

In the semi-finals, Croatia will meet the winner of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands.





Source: Leadership Newspaper