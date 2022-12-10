BREAKING: History As Morocco Beat Portugal To Reach 2022 World Cup Semi-finals 





Morocco has made history as the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final stage at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco beat one of the tournament’s favourites, Portugal, 1-0 to emerged victorious.

Youssef En Nesyri had scored the only goal for Morocco in the dying minutes of the first-half of the quarter-final match at Al Thumama Stadium.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Morrocan national team had earlier stunned another tournament’s favourites, Spain, in the Round of 16 stage.

It means Walid Regragui’s side will now face the winners of England’s clash with France on later on Saturday evening.

Before the kick-off, the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo again as he started on the bench for the second successive game, having been left out of Portugal’s starting lineup for their Round-of-16 win against Switzerland.

Morocco took a shock lead in the 42nd minute when they seized on a goalkeeping error from Diogo Costa, with En-Nesyri heading home Yahia…





Source: Leadership Newspaper