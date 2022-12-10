CBN Cashless Policy Has Boosted Antigraft War, Vote Buying – Oduduwa Youths





By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Oduduwa Youths Movement has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for introducing the new cash withdrawal limits.

The forum said its members were convinced beyond reasonable doubts that the CBN has greatly aided the present administration’s anti-corruption fight with the new withdrawal limit.

At their press conference in Abuja ,their leader Ade Balogun said , “Oduduwa youths have observed with delight the numerous innovations being brought to the table daily by the CBN under the leadership of its Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

“The new cash withdrawal limit is the latest among these laudable innovations that have been impacting positively on the economy.

“We know for a fact that this policy will greatly aid the fight against corruption.

“We urge Dr Emefiele and his team not to be dettered by the antics of naysayers who will never see anything good in good policies like this.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper