Corruption: CSOs Advocate Legislation Of Whistleblowing





The Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition has called for the legislation of whistleblowing and protection of whistleblowers in Nigeria.

The coalition made the call yesterday at a press briefing in commemoration of the 2022 International Anti-Corruption day, tagged: UNCAC at 20: “Uniting the World Against Corruption”, in Abuja.

It identified the lack of protection for whistleblowers as a major setback in the fight against corruption through whistleblowing.

“As a coalition, we have identified one of the gaps in the fight against corruption as the undue delay in putting in place a framework for the protection of citizens who are courageous enough to report corruption and illegalities in society.

“We note that unlike in the early stages of the whistleblowing policy when people showed tremendous enthusiasm about submitting reports which resulted in frequent recovery of looted public funds, there has been a noticeable severe reduction in people’s interest in passing on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper