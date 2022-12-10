Court Jails Bizman 3 Years For Smuggling Marijuana To Dubai





Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old businessman, Hopewell Chukwuemeka to three years imprisonment, for attempting to smuggle 1.10 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a.k.a Marijuana, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Justice Osiagor Jailed Chukwuemeka after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of drug trafficking brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NDLEA through one of its prosecutors, Augustine Nwagu, had informed the judge that the convict had on September 9, 2022, induced one Nwogu Samuel Chukwuemeka, to traffic the illicit substance to the UAE.

Nwagu had also claimed that the convict was arrested with the drug at NAHCO Export Shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos, during the examination and clearing of cargo for an Emirate Airline Flight to Dubai.

He further told the court that offence contravened section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency…





Source: Leadership Newspaper