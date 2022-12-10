Gerety Awards Announces Bunmi Oke, 44 In All-Female 2022 Grand Jury





The former President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN)/ CEO Ladybird Advertising, Mrs. Bunmi Oke has been named a 45-member all-female grand jury for next year – 2023 Gerety Awards.

Gerety will celebrate its 5th season and has a new jury that includes some of the advertising and marketing industries most respected and awarded leaders.

The 2023 Gerety Awards will open for entries and announce the full jury in January.

Gerety will be holding in-person jury sessions in 10 different cities; the locations and judges for the executive jury will be announced in the new year.

Entries are judged on the originality of the creative ideas and the quality of their executions, and all types of advertising campaigns can be entered.

As well as defining the shortlist the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country. This is chosen from the entrants of the Portfolio Cut.





Source: Leadership Newspaper