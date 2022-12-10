Investing In Security Doors Business





Security door, a kind of door that can withstand high impact forces such as kicks, smashes, gunshots or even attempted break-ins, are a must, considering the high rate of crime committed on a daily basis in Nigeria.

The main reason being that home invasions, burglary and other security breaches are rampant and weak doors, even with burglary reinforcement are often not sufficient to prevent thieves and kidnappers from gaining access to people’s homes and offices.

For instance, a report by Statista revealed that almost 70,000 crimes against property were reported in Nigeria in 2017. The largest number of cases was related to theft and stealing in general, which reached over 30,000 records; over 3,000 cases of armed robbery was recorded; 3,212 cases of house breaking; 2,167 cases of burglary and 1,873 cases of store breaking were recorded in the year under review.

A professional business plan consultant, Paul Onwueme vividly puts it when he said a good look at homes and offices…





