JUST-IN: Unknown Number Of Persons Burnt To Death In Enugu





Tension has heightened at Eha-Amufu in Isi Uzo local government area of Enugu State following the burning to death of unspecified number of persons in the area.

A truck was also set ablaze in the area, which had been enveloped in bloody disputes.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has reassured of its commitment to fish out those who killed the yet-to-be ascertained number of persons in the area on Thursday.

A statement made available to journalists by the spokesman of the Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, however, dispelled rumours that the truck, which was burnt down during the attack, was being loaded with firearms, ammunition and militants.

Ndukwe said the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, in company of the 82 Division Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. M. K. Ibrahim, and other top security chiefs have already visited the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The Commissioner, while commiserating with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper