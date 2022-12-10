World Cup 2022: US Sports Journalist, Grant Wahl, Dies In Qatar  





A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night.

Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this was yet to be officially confirmed.

Last month, Mr Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said it was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” it said.

In a tweet, Mr Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, said she was in “complete shock”, adding that she was “so thankful” for the support she had received from friends.

Mr Wahl celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday with friends in Qatar, a day before he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper